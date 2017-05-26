S10E12 – Needy Expensive Spiders

We discuss going to Linux Fest North West and interview Brian Douglass about uAppExplorer and OpenStore. We’ve got some command line love and we go over your feedback.
It’s Season Ten Episode Twelve of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been upto recently:
- Martin has been to Linux Fest North West 2017.
- We interview Brian Douglass about uAppExplorer and OpenStore.
We share a Command Line Lurve:
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
