S10E13 – Grieving Temporary Ear

We discuss how a nvidia GTX 1080Ti installed in a Razer Core and connected to various computers via Thunderbolt™ 3 works with Ubuntu. We apologise for being wrong about Windows 10 S, find an Essential Phone, get concerned about an as yet unbranded sudo vulnerability and lament that Chrome has won.

It’s Season Ten Episode Thirteen of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.

Join us in the Ubuntu Podcast Chatter group on Telegram