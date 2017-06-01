S10E13 – Grieving Temporary Ear

We discuss how a nvidia GTX 1080Ti installed in a Razer Core and connected to various computers via Thunderbolt™ 3 works with Ubuntu. We apologise for being wrong about Windows 10 S, find an Essential Phone, get concerned about an as yet unbranded sudo vulnerability and lament that Chrome has won.
It’s Season Ten Episode Thirteen of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been upto recently:
- Martin has been experimenting with the Razer Core and a nvidia GTX 1080Ti connected to the Skull Canyon NUC, Dell XPS 13 (9350), Dell XPS 15 (9550) and Tuxedo Infinitybook Pro 13 via Thunderbolt™ 3.
- And is currently Number #2 on the Gaming on Linux Superposition Benchmark.
- Windows 10 S erratum
- Since recording episodes 9, 10 and 12 is it has been confirmed by Microsoft that it will not be possible to install terminal applications on Windows 10 S. That means, you guessed it, WSL “apps” such as Ubuntu, openSUSE or Fedora won’t be available for Windows 10 S.
- We discuss the news:
- Father Of Android Launches “Essential Phone”
- Andreas Gal, former Mozilla CTO and head of Firefox OS, says Chrome Won in reply to Eric Petit’s Browse Against the Machine blog post.
- CVE-2017-1000367 in Sudo’s get_process_ttyname() for Linux
- We discuss the community news:
- We mention an event:
- 15th Egham Raspberry Jam: Sunday 23rd of July 2017 – Staines-upon-Thames, England.
- Running a number of workshops including graphics and physical computing using Scratch.
- This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.
