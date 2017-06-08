S10E14 – Mature Halting Snail

This week we review the Tuxedo Infinitybook Pro 13, use Atom to write Sinclair BASIC and go to a Cory Doctorow book signing. We explain how you can protect your bits with Lantern and go over your feedback.

We discuss what we’ve been upto recently: Alan has been writting Sinclair BASIC using an Atom Snap. Mark has went to a book reading of Walkaway by Cory Doctorow book reading and also saw Tim Harford.

We review the Tuxedo Infinitybook Pro 13.

We share a Virtual Private Lurve: Lantern – “Better than a VPN”

This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.

