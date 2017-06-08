S10E14 – Mature Halting Snail

This week we review the Tuxedo Infinitybook Pro 13, use Atom to write Sinclair BASIC and go to a Cory Doctorow book signing. We explain how you can protect your bits with Lantern and go over your feedback.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
It’s Season Ten Episode Fourteen of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been upto recently:
- Alan has been writting Sinclair BASIC using an Atom Snap.
- Mark has went to a book reading of Walkaway by Cory Doctorow book reading and also saw Tim Harford.
- We review the Tuxedo Infinitybook Pro 13.
-
We share a Virtual Private Lurve:
- Lantern – “Better than a VPN”
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
-
This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.
That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.
- Join us in the Ubuntu Podcast Chatter group on Telegram
Leave a Reply