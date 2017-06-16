S10E15 – Numberless Thoughtless Goldfish

This week Alan and Martin go flashing. We discuss Firefox multi-process, Minecraft now has cross platform multiplayer, the GPL is being tested in court and binary blobs in hardware are probably a bad thing.
It’s Season Ten Episode Fifteen of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Martin Wimpress and Joey Sneddon are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been upto recently:
- Martin has been installing Windows 10 to update firmware and used WoeUSB to turn the Windows 10 iso into a USB stick on Ubuntu.
- Alan has been flashing LineageOS on old phones.
- We discuss the news:
- We discuss the community news:
- We mention some events:
- OggCamp!: 19th-20th August, Canterbury Christchurch University, United Kingdom.
- FOSS Talk Live: 24th June 6pm – The Harrison, King’s Cross, London, United Kingdom.
