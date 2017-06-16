S10E15 – Numberless Thoughtless Goldfish

16th June 2017

This week Alan and Martin go flashing. We discuss Firefox multi-process, Minecraft now has cross platform multiplayer, the GPL is being tested in court and binary blobs in hardware are probably a bad thing.

