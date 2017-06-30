S10E17 – Live Mycroft Biscuits

In our second live show at FOSS Talk Live, we have a competition to see who can write the best program in 19 lines, and discuss bugs through the ages. There is a video of this episode available on YouTube.
It’s Season Ten Episode Seventeen of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Martin Wimpress and a tub of lard are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been upto recently:
- Keeping plants alive with a legacy watering device
- Preparing for a snappy sprint
- Ready, Steady Code!
- Alan challenges Martin and Mark to write an interesting program in 20 lines of code
- Mark presents the Ubuntu Podcast of Yesteryear Original Unit Reproduction Script
- Martin presents Snake in 19 lines of Python
- We discuss our favourite bugs
- Can’t print on Tuesdays (Openoffice/File)
- Swirl in BFB goes the wrong way (Ubuntu)
- The default desktop startup screen causes damage to monitor! (XFCE)
- This Xfce Bug Is Wrecking Users’ Monitors
- wallpaper isn’t a png, it’s a jpeg (Ubuntu)
- Head in place of close button (Chromium)
- This weeks cover image was taken by Marius Quabeck.
