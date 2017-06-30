S10E17 – Live Mycroft Biscuits

In our second live show at FOSS Talk Live, we have a competition to see who can write the best program in 19 lines, and discuss bugs through the ages. There is a video of this episode available on YouTube.

It’s Season Ten Episode Seventeen of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Martin Wimpress and a tub of lard are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

