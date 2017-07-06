S10E18 – Piquant Abnormal Yard

This week we make a green screen webcam, mention upcoming laptop reviews from Entroware and Dell and reveal an Entroware laptop competition is coming soon. Then we discuss the death of the Linux desktop, this weeks command line love is using ffmpeg to create “high quality” animated .gifs and we go over your feedback.

It’s Season Ten Episode Eighteen of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We discuss what we’ve been upto recently:

Martin has been making a green screen backdrop for Google Hangouts using a Magewell USB Capture HDMI Gen 2 and Open Broadcaster Software.

Mark has been playing with a Dell Precision 5520 and preparing his review.

Alan has received an Entroware Apollo laptop to review and for us to give away as a competition prize.

We discuss the death of the Linux desktop.

We share a command line lurve:

ffmpeg – Converting videos to “high quality” animated .gif images.

Generate a palette

ffmpeg -y -i input.mp4 -vf fps=15,scale=448:-1:flags=lanczos,palettegen palette.png

Output the GIF using the palette

ffmpeg -i input.mp4 -i palette.png -filter_complex "fps=15,scale=448:-1:flags=lanczos[x];[x][1:v]paletteuse" output.gif

