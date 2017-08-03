S10E22 – Dazzling Fancy Beast

The week we’ve been making microbit robots, we review the Entroware Apollo and announce a competition where you can win it. Protect your bits with another virtual private lurve and we go over all your feedback.

It’s Season Ten Episode Twenty-Two of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We discuss what we’ve been upto recently: Mark has been playing with Robot microbit buggies

We review the Entroware Apollo and announce a competition where you can win it!

We share a Virtual Private Lurve: OperaVPN – Unlimited Wifi Security and Content Unblocking

And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!

This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.

Entroware Apollo Laptop Competition

Rules

We want you create something.

Create something interesting in 20 lines of code. Share it via your favourite code hosting site.

Write some prose, a poem, a short story or other written work in the length of 20 tweets. Post it on your blog or bold.io if you don’t have a blog.

Compose some music or create an audio project that is 20 seconds long and post it to your favourite audio sharing site.

Draw a picture or take a photograph using only 20 colours, lines or shapes and share it via an image sharing site.

Produce a 20 second video and share it via YouTube, Vimeo or Twitch.

This is how you enter:

Email your entry to [email protected] .

. We’d like to share your creations on the show and via our social feeds, so please license them freely.

Deadline for entries is September 3rd 2017.

We will announce the winner on our 300th episode which will go out on September 7th 2017.

We will ship the laptop to the countries that Entroware ship to, which is the UK, Ireland, Spain, Italy, France and Germany.

That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.

Join us in the Ubuntu Podcast Chatter group on Telegram