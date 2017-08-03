S10E22 – Dazzling Fancy Beast

The week we’ve been making microbit robots, we review the Entroware Apollo and announce a competition where you can win it. Protect your bits with another virtual private lurve and we go over all your feedback.

It’s Season Ten Episode Twenty-Two of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

  • We discuss what we’ve been upto recently:
    • Mark has been playing with Robot microbit buggies
  • We review the Entroware Apollo and announce a competition where you can win it!

  • We share a Virtual Private Lurve:

    • OperaVPN – Unlimited Wifi Security and Content Unblocking
  • And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!

  • This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.

Entroware Apollo Laptop Competition

Rules

We want you create something.

  • Create something interesting in 20 lines of code. Share it via your favourite code hosting site.
  • Write some prose, a poem, a short story or other written work in the length of 20 tweets. Post it on your blog or bold.io if you don’t have a blog.
  • Compose some music or create an audio project that is 20 seconds long and post it to your favourite audio sharing site.
  • Draw a picture or take a photograph using only 20 colours, lines or shapes and share it via an image sharing site.
  • Produce a 20 second video and share it via YouTube, Vimeo or Twitch.

This is how you enter:

