S10E22 – Dazzling Fancy Beast

The week we’ve been making microbit robots, we review the Entroware Apollo and announce a competition where you can win it. Protect your bits with another virtual private lurve and we go over all your feedback.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
It’s Season Ten Episode Twenty-Two of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been upto recently:
- Mark has been playing with Robot microbit buggies
- We review the Entroware Apollo and announce a competition where you can win it!
-
We share a Virtual Private Lurve:
- OperaVPN – Unlimited Wifi Security and Content Unblocking
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
-
This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.
Entroware Apollo Laptop Competition
Rules
We want you create something.
- Create something interesting in 20 lines of code. Share it via your favourite code hosting site.
- Write some prose, a poem, a short story or other written work in the length of 20 tweets. Post it on your blog or bold.io if you don’t have a blog.
- Compose some music or create an audio project that is 20 seconds long and post it to your favourite audio sharing site.
- Draw a picture or take a photograph using only 20 colours, lines or shapes and share it via an image sharing site.
- Produce a 20 second video and share it via YouTube, Vimeo or Twitch.
This is how you enter:
- Email your entry to [email protected].
- We’d like to share your creations on the show and via our social feeds, so please license them freely.
- Deadline for entries is September 3rd 2017.
- We will announce the winner on our 300th episode which will go out on September 7th 2017.
- We will ship the laptop to the countries that Entroware ship to, which is the UK, Ireland, Spain, Italy, France and Germany.
That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.
- Join us in the Ubuntu Podcast Chatter group on Telegram
Leave a Reply