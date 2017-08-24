S10E25 – Materialistic Gorgeous Cabbage

This is the Late Night Ubuntu Linux Podcast mashup show recorded live at OggCamp 17. Featuring two thirds of the Ubuntu Podcast team and half of the Late Night Linux team.

It’s Season Ten Episode Twenty-Five of the Ubuntu Podcast featuring Late Night Linux! Mark Johnson, Martin Wimpress, Joe Ressington and Andrew Jesse are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We discuss some news and answer questions submitted by the OggCampers.

This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.

