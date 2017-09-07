S10E27 – Faithful Tasteless Harmony

This week we’ve been packing boxes, getting a new mail order cat and doing a rather poor job of celebrating our 300th episode. A ridiculously expensive product has failed (surprising no-one), we’re all going to have a really bad day in 2038, new Samsung phones are lacking the headline feature of previous models and the Essential phone isn’t.
It’s Season Ten Episode Twenty-Seven of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Mark has been packing boxes, but not these boxes.
- Alan has been playing with a new cat.
- We discuss the news:
- We discuss the community news:
- We mention some events:
- Ubucon Paris: 8th to 10th of September 2017 – Parc de la Villette, Paris, France.
- Ubuntu Rally: 25th to 29th of September 2017 – New York City, USA.
