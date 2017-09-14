S10E28 – Momentous Sparkling Jellyfish

This week we’ve been adding LED lights to a home studio, we announce the winner of the Entroware Apollo competition, serve up some GUI love and go over your feedback.

It’s Season Ten Episode Twenty-Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

Entroware Competition Winner!

Congratulations to Dave Hingley for creating The Ubuntu Guys comic which was scripted in 20 minutes.

All entries

In no particular order here are all the entries

Roger Light

Neil McPhail

Sorry Neil, it’s 2017 and we still can’t edit tweets!

Andy Partington

Joe Ressington

Paul Gault

Robert Rijkhoff

Gentleman Punter

Ivan Pejić

Mattias Wernér

Masoud Abkenar

Johan Seyfferdt

Ovidiu Serban

Ryan Warnock

Dave Hingley

Ian Phillips

Brain Walton

Martin Tallosy

Lucy Walton

