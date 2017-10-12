S10E32 – Possessive Open Chicken

This week we’ve been playing Wifiwars, discuss what happened at the Ubuntu Rally in New York, serve up some command line lurve and go over your feedback.

It’s Season Ten Episode Thirty-Two of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

sudo snap install pulsemixer
pulsemixer
  • And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!

  • This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.

Ubuntu Rally

Trouble comes to NYC

Inside the Ubuntu Rally

