S10E32 – Possessive Open Chicken

This week we’ve been playing Wifiwars, discuss what happened at the Ubuntu Rally in New York, serve up some command line lurve and go over your feedback.
It's Season Ten Episode Thirty-Two of the Ubuntu Podcast!
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been upto recently:
- Alan has been playing with WifiWars.
- We discuss the Ubuntu Rally in New York.
We share a Command Line Lurve:
pulsemixer– curses mixer for PulseAudio
sudo snap install pulsemixer
pulsemixer
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.
Ubuntu Rally
Trouble comes to NYC
Inside the Ubuntu Rally
