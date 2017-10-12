S10E32 – Possessive Open Chicken

This week we’ve been playing Wifiwars, discuss what happened at the Ubuntu Rally in New York, serve up some command line lurve and go over your feedback.

In this week’s show:

We discuss what we’ve been upto recently: Alan has been playing with WifiWars.

We discuss the Ubuntu Rally in New York.

We share a Command Line Lurve: pulsemixer – curses mixer for PulseAudio



sudo snap install pulsemixer pulsemixer

And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!

Ubuntu Rally

Trouble comes to NYC

Inside the Ubuntu Rally

