S10E36 – Therapeutic Devilish Birthday

This week we perfect the roast potato, discuss Google Code In, bring you some GUI love and go over your feedback.
It’s Season Ten Episode Thirty-Six of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Martin has been perfecting the roast potato and buying the Razer Core v2.
- We discuss Google Code-In.
-
We share a GUI Lurve:
passmenu– dmenu interface to the pass password manager
-
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
-
This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.
