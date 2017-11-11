S10E36 – Therapeutic Devilish Birthday

This week we perfect the roast potato, discuss Google Code In, bring you some GUI love and go over your feedback.

It’s Season Ten Episode Thirty-Six of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We discuss what we’ve been up to recently: Martin has been perfecting the roast potato and buying the Razer Core v2.

We discuss Google Code-In.

We share a GUI Lurve: passmenu – dmenu interface to the pass password manager

And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!

This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.

