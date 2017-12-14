S10E41 – Round Glorious Canvas

This week we’ve taken a stroll around a parallel universe and watched some YouTube. Patreon updates it’s fee structure and then realises it was a terrible idea, Mozilla releases a speech-to-text engine, Oumuamua gets probed and Microsoft release the Q# quantum programming language.
It’s Season Ten Episode Forty-One of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Mark has been exploring Oxford in a parallel universe.
- Alan has been watching YouTube.
- We discuss the news:
- Patreon announce that they are Updating Patreon’s Fee Structure and the Internet caught fire. Since recording this episode Patreon have said, We messed up. We’re sorry, and we’re not rolling out the fees change.
- Mozilla releases Speech-to-text engine and a voice training dataset
- Oumuamua to be probed
- Microsoft’s Q# quantum programming language out now in preview
- We discuss the community news:
- We mention some events:
- Google CodeIn: 28th November to 17th January 2018 – All around the world.
- FOSDEM 2018: 3 & 4 February 2018. Brussels, Belgium.
- UbuCon Europe 2018: 27th, 28th and 29th of April 2018. Xixón, Spain.
- This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.
