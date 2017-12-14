S10E41 – Round Glorious Canvas

This week we’ve taken a stroll around a parallel universe and watched some YouTube. Patreon updates it’s fee structure and then realises it was a terrible idea, Mozilla releases a speech-to-text engine, Oumuamua gets probed and Microsoft release the Q# quantum programming language.

It’s Season Ten Episode Forty-One of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.

Join us in the Ubuntu Podcast Chatter group on Telegram