S11E08 – The 8th Circle

This week we play with Windows 98 on a crusty Thinkpad from the past, interview David Britton from the Ubuntu Server team, bring you some command line love and go over all your feedback.
It’s Season 11 Episode 08 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Alan has been Playing with Windows 98.
- We interview David Britton from the Ubuntu Server team.
We share a Command Line Lurve:
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
Image credit: Ryan Loughlin
I really appreciate how much you guys have started to focus on Ubuntu specifically, I always hoped that you would bring this perspective to what is after all “The Ubuntu Podcast”. I appreciate every single insider interview no matter the topic. I have a server in the corner that I use constantly but as a barely technical, non-developer, desktop user a couple things strike me about this interview. First is the obvious excitement in David’s voice which tells me as much as a most of the technical stuff I barely understand. Second is the huge jumps seemingly being made in the things I do understand like the installer, and the server images.
As a side note thanks to these images, and things like snap, if I need to share gigabytes of one-off information, I find it a matter of 2-3 minutes to spin up a server on DigitalOcean, snap install Nextcloud, create a shared folder and drag the data there. Then when done just destroy the droplet with only cents (USD) having been spent.