S11E08 – The 8th Circle

This week we play with Windows 98 on a crusty Thinkpad from the past, interview David Britton from the Ubuntu Server team, bring you some command line love and go over all your feedback.

It’s Season 11 Episode 08 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

