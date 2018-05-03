S11E09 – Nine Lives to Die

This week we made a snap of Linux Tycoon, one of us has been moonlighting on another podcast and went to UbuCon Europe 2018. We discuss the release of the AtariBox, the release of Rise of the Tomb Raider for Linux, Iran blocking Telegram and round up the community news.

It’s Season 11 Episode 09 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We discuss what we’ve been up to recently: Alan has been playing with MS-DOS and made a snap of Linux Tycoon. Martin was a guest on Destination Linux EP67 and went to UbuCon Europe 2018.



