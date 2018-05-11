S11E10 – Ten Little Ladybugs

This week we’ve been smashing up a bathroom like rock stars. We discuss the Ubuntu 18.04 (Bionic Beaver) LTS release, serve up some command line love and go over your feedback.

It’s Season 11 Episode 10 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We discuss what we’ve been up to recently: Mark has been smashing his bathroom.

We discuss the Ubuntu 18.04 (Bionic Beaver) LTS release.

We share a Command Line Lurve: yes – repeatedly output “y” or specified string for piping into interactive programs



yes | fsck /var

And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!

