S11E13 – Thirteen Reasons Why

This week we’ve been to Devon and built a 3D printer. The FBI tells everyone to reboot your routers, PUBG sues Fortnite, GDPR happened, the Mosquitto project gets sponsorship and we round up the community news.
It’s Season 11 Episode 13 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Alan has been building an Anet A8 3D Printer.
- Mark been to Devon.
- We discuss the news:
- We discuss the community news:
- We mention some events:
- Oggcamp: 18th to 19th of August 2018 – Sheffield, UK.
- Awarded DotEveryone fairer tech event grant to run a Coder Dojo.
