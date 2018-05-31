S11E13 – Thirteen Reasons Why

31st May 2018

This week we’ve been to Devon and built a 3D printer. The FBI tells everyone to reboot your routers, PUBG sues Fortnite, GDPR happened, the Mosquitto project gets sponsorship and we round up the community news.

