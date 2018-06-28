S11E16 – Sixteen Cows

This week we’ve been playing TrackMania Nations Forever as a Snap. We review the Purism Librem 13 laptop and go over most of your feedback.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
It’s Season 11 Episode 16 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Alan has been playing TrackMania Nations Forever.
- We review The Purism Librem 13 laptop.
-
We share a Command Line Lurve:
bat– bat – cat with wings
-
bat some_file.txt
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
- Image credit: Sabri Tuzcu
That’s all for this week! You can listen to the Ubuntu Podcast back catalogue on YouTube. If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.
- Join us in the Ubuntu Podcast Telegram group.
Leave a Reply