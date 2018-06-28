S11E16 – Sixteen Cows

28th June 2018 Samantha No Comments

This week we’ve been playing TrackMania Nations Forever as a Snap. We review the Purism Librem 13 laptop and go over most of your feedback.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

It’s Season 11 Episode 16 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

bat some_file.txt

That’s all for this week! You can listen to the Ubuntu Podcast back catalogue on YouTube. If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.