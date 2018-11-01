S11E34 – The 34th Degree

This week we have been playing with OpenVPN and we review the Clockwork Pi Gameshell. We bring you a command line love and go over your feedback.

It’s Season 11 Episode 34 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and guest presenter Andy Jesse are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We discuss what we’ve been up to recently: Alan has been playing with easy-openvpn.

We discuss ClockworkPi.

We share a Command Line Lurve: shellcheck – Linting for shell scripts



sudo apt install shellcheck shellcheck /your/bash/script.sh

And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!

Image credit: Maite Tiscar

That’s all for this week! You can listen to the Ubuntu Podcast back catalogue on YouTube. If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.

Join us in the Ubuntu Podcast Telegram group.