S11E34 – The 34th Degree

1st November 2018 Samantha No Comments

This week we have been playing with OpenVPN and we review the Clockwork Pi Gameshell. We bring you a command line love and go over your feedback.

It’s Season 11 Episode 34 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and guest presenter Andy Jesse are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

sudo apt install shellcheck
shellcheck /your/bash/script.sh
  • And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!

  • Image credit: Maite Tiscar

