S11E35 – Stranger on Route Thirty-Five

8th November 2018 Samantha 1 Comment

This week we’ve been using windows Subsystem for Linux and playing with a ThinkPad P1. IBM buys RedHat, System76 announces their Thelio desktop computers, SSD encryption is busted, Fedora turns 15, IRC turns 30 and we round up the community news.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

It’s Season 11 Episode 35 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

1 Comment » for S11E35 – Stranger on Route Thirty-Five
  1. Torin says:
    8th November 2018 at 19:18

    Regarding the ‘SSD encryption is busted’ story. I wonder how would someone fare on one of the mentioned SSDs with full LUKS encryption on GNU/Linux?

