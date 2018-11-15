S11E36 – Thirty-Six Hours

This week we’ve been resizing partitions. We interview Andrew Katz and discuss open souce and the law, bring you a command line love and go over all your feedback.

It’s Season 11 Episode 36 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We discuss what we’ve been up to recently: Alan has been resizing partitions, with mixed success.

We interview Andrew Katz about open source and the law.

We share a Command Line Lurve: hub – hub is a command-line wrapper for git that makes you better at GitHub



snap install hub hub ci-status hub issue hub pr hub sync hub pull-request

And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!

Image credit: Greyson Joralemon

