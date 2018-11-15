S11E36 – Thirty-Six Hours

This week we’ve been resizing partitions. We interview Andrew Katz and discuss open souce and the law, bring you a command line love and go over all your feedback.
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Alan has been resizing partitions, with mixed success.
- We interview Andrew Katz about open source and the law.
We share a Command Line Lurve:
snap install hub
hub ci-status
hub issue
hub pr
hub sync
hub pull-request
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
Image credit: Greyson Joralemon
