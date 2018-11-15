S11E36 – Thirty-Six Hours

15th November 2018 Samantha No Comments

This week we’ve been resizing partitions. We interview Andrew Katz and discuss open souce and the law, bring you a command line love and go over all your feedback.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

It’s Season 11 Episode 36 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

snap install hub
hub ci-status
hub issue
hub pr
hub sync
hub pull-request
  • And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!

  • Image credit: Greyson Joralemon

That’s all for this week! You can listen to the Ubuntu Podcast back catalogue on YouTube. If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.