S12E00 – Frontier

4th April 2019 Samantha No Comments

To ease ourselves into Season 12 we have a chat about what we’ve been up to since the end of Season 11.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

It’s Season 12 Episode 00 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

That’s all for this week! You can listen to the Ubuntu Podcast back catalogue on YouTube. If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Toot us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our sub-Reddit.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.