S12E04 – Ant Attack

This week we’ve been trying a new distro for retro gaming. We discuss if we should be advocating for people to switch to desktop Linux, bring you some command line love and go over your feedback.

It’s Season 12 Episode 04 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We discuss what we’ve been up to recently: Alan has been playing with batocera Linux.

We discuss if we should we bother advocating for people to switch to Linux on the desktop?

We share a Command Line Lurve: tree -H '.' -L 1 --noreport --charset utf-8 > index.html – Make a static HTML directory index



tree -H '.' -L 1 --noreport --charset utf-8 > index.html

And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!

Image taken from Ant Attack published in 1983 for the ZX Spectrum by JRS Software Ltd.

