S12E07 – R-Type

This week we’ve been installing Lineage on a OnePlus One and not migrating Mastodon accounts to ubuntu.social. We round up the Ubuntu community news from Kubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, Peppermint OS and we discuss some tech news.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
It’s Season 12 Episode 07 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Alan has been doing installing Lineage 16 on a OnePlus One.
- Mark has not been migrating to ubuntu.social
- We discuss the community news:
- We mention some events:
- UbuCon Europe 2019 – Call for papers: 10th to 13th of October 2019 – Sintra, Portugal.
- We discuss the news:
- Image taken from R-Type arcade machine manufactured in 1987 by Irem.
That’s all for this week! You can listen to the Ubuntu Podcast back catalogue on YouTube. If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Toot us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our sub-Reddit.
- Join us in the Ubuntu Podcast Telegram group.
Leave a Reply