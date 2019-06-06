S12E09 – Great Giana Sisters

This week we’ve been cabling and tinkering with RGB on Razer keyboards and mice. We discuss a new application for visually impaired users called Magnus, updates from Ubuntu MATE and LibreOffice plus a round up of news from elsewhere in the open source and tech world.
It’s Season 12 Episode 09 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Mark has been cabling and relocating.
- Martin has been RGB’ing to the max with his new BlackWidow Tournament Edition Chroma keyboard and old Lancehead Tournament Edition mouse.
- We discuss the community news:
- Magnus – A very simple screen magnifier.
- Ubuntu MATE 19.10 – New video player?
- LibreOffice 6.3 Drops 32-bit Linux Builds
- We mention some events:
- FOSS Talk Live: Saturday 8th June 2019 – London, England. At the Harrison Bar (near Kings Cross) from midday.
- We discuss the news:
- Image taken from Great Giana Sisters published in 1987 for Commodore 64 by Rainbow Arts.
