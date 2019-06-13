S12E10 – Salamander

This week we’ve been playing with tiling window managers, we “meet the forkers”, bring you some command line love and go over all your feedback.
It’s Season 12 Episode 10 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Alan has been playing with i3wm.
- We “meet the forkers”; when projects end, forks are soon to follow.
We share a command line lurve:
firejail– Firejail Security Sandbox
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
- “Steambox“
- Image taken from Salamander arcade machine manufactured in 1986 by Konami.
12 years in some achievement.
I think it’s odd how Wimpy pronounces Debian.
Regarding the huge number of GNU/Linux distros – well I think quality generally trumps quantity.
Correction to my earlier post (or feel free to delete this comment and fix the spelling):
12 years is some achievement.