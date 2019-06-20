S12E11 – 1942

This week we’ve been to FOSS Talk Live and created games in Bash. We have a little LXD love in and discuss 32-bit Intel being dropped from Ubuntu 19.10. OggCamp tickets are on sale and we round up some tech news.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
It’s Season 12 Episode 11 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- We’ve all been to FOSS Talk Live
- We discuss the community news:
- We mention some events:
- Oggcamp: 19th to 20th of October 2019 – The Manchester Conference Centre, Pendulum Hotel, Manchester UK.
- We discuss the news:
- Image taken from 1942 arcade machine manufactured in 1984 by Capcom.
That’s all for this week! You can listen to the Ubuntu Podcast back catalogue on YouTube. If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Toot us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our sub-Reddit.
- Join us in the Ubuntu Podcast Telegram group.
Leave a Reply