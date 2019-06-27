S12E12 – Nemesis

27th June 2019 Samantha 1 Comment

This week we’ve been at the Snapcraft Summit in Montreal, we bring you some command line love and go over all your feedback.

It’s Season 12 Episode 12 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

dstat
  • And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!

  • Image taken from Nemesis arcade machine manufactured in 1985 by Konami.

  1. Gordon Campbell says:
    28th June 2019 at 05:10

    Most boring podcast ever. I have difficulty expressing the extent to which I don’t care about snaps.

