S12E14 – Sega Rally Championship

This week we’ve been installing macOS and Windows on a Macbook Pro and a Dell XPS 15. We discuss Running Challenges, bring you some command line love and go over all your feedback.

It’s Season 12 Episode 14 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson, Martin Wimpress and Laura Cowen are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We discuss what we’ve been up to recently: Martin has been using macOS Mojave and Windows 10.

We discuss Running Challenges, a browser extension that allows you to play games with your parkrun results.

We share a Command line lurve: fatsort – Sorts the file allocation table of your FAT formatted storage



sudo fatsort -n /dev/sdb1

And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!

Image taken from Sega Rally Championship arcade machine manufactured in 1994 by Sega.

