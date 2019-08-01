S12E17 – The Secret of Monkey Island

1st August 2019 Samantha No Comments

This week we’ve been doing more DIY, playing Slay the Spire and wrestling with CSS. We discuss a strictly confined snapped desktop environment, DNS over HTTPS as a snap, BT choosing Ubuntu for its 5G core and how the Ubuntu 19.10 development is progressing. We also round up some events and news from the tech world.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

It’s Season 12 Episode 17 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson, Martin Wimpress and Mattias Wernér are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

That’s all for this week! You can listen to the Ubuntu Podcast back catalogue on YouTube. If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Toot us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our sub-Reddit.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.