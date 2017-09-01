S10E26 – Endurable Wiry Bird

This week we’ve been to OggCamp, played with Bash on Windows and received a GPD Pocket computer. In this episode we chat to the organiser of OggCamp 17, Jon Spriggs, serve up another virtual private love and go over your feedback.

It’s Season Ten Episode Twenty-Six of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Martin Wimpress and Jon Spriggs are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We discuss what we’ve been upto recently: Mark has been at OggCamp. Martin has got a GPD Pocket. Jon has been playing with Bash on Windows.

We discuss OggCamp 17 with the events organiser Jon Spriggs.

We share a Virtual Private Lurve: streisand – Streisand sets up a new server running L2TP/IPsec, OpenConnect, OpenSSH, OpenVPN, Shadowsocks, sslh, Stunnel, a Tor bridge, and WireGuard. It also generates custom instructions for all of these services. At the end of the run you are given an HTML file with instructions that can be shared with friends, family members, and fellow activists.

And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!

This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.

