S10E28 – Momentous Sparkling Jellyfish

This week we’ve been adding LED lights to a home studio, we announce the winner of the Entroware Apollo competition, serve up some GUI love and go over your feedback.

It’s Season Ten Episode Twenty-Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We discuss what we’ve been upto recently: Martin has been adding lots of bright LED lights above his computer monitors.

We announce the winner of the Entroware Apollo competition!

We share a GUI Lurve: SC Controller – User-mode driver and GTK3 based GUI for Steam Controller

And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!

This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.

Entroware Competition Winner!

Congratulations to Dave Hingley for creating The Ubuntu Guys comic which was scripted in 20 minutes.

All entries

In no particular order here are all the entries

Roger Light

Hollow out the middle of a file with AppHollow from Roger Light's entry to the @Entroware Apollo competition https://t.co/yroZBtBuEK — Ubuntu Podcast (@ubuntupodcast) September 7, 2017

Neil McPhail

Sorry Neil, it’s 2017 and we still can’t edit tweets!

Ian McPhail created a unique audio composition for the @Entroware Apollo competition. Paean to beans https://t.co/AaIIJM84Jc — Ubuntu Podcast (@ubuntupodcast) September 8, 2017

Andy Partington

Dynamically update your @digitalocean DNS with Andy Partington's entry to the @Entroware Apollo competition https://t.co/3YCGYGv2Ne — Ubuntu Podcast (@ubuntupodcast) September 8, 2017

Joe Ressington

Listen to Joe Ressington's musical entry to the @Entroware Apollo competition https://t.co/QuQbOiflNJ — Ubuntu Podcast (@ubuntupodcast) September 8, 2017

Paul Gault

Check the list once check the list twice and find our who is Naughty or Nice with Paul Gault's entry to the @Entroware Apollo competition. pic.twitter.com/oquL2frlcT — Ubuntu Podcast (@ubuntupodcast) September 9, 2017

Robert Rijkhoff

Desktop notifications of Ubuntu Podcast episodes with Robert Rijkhoff's entry to the @Entroware Apollo competition https://t.co/753VfOaBMp — Ubuntu Podcast (@ubuntupodcast) September 9, 2017

Gentleman Punter

Find out the answer to the most pressing question on the Internet at https://t.co/doBTNNbXWi created for the @Entroware Apollo competition — Ubuntu Podcast (@ubuntupodcast) September 9, 2017

Ivan Pejić

Ubuntu Podcast logo that embeds our theme tune. Submitted to the @Entroware Apollo competition by Ivan Pejić. https://t.co/fLNMWSgMYh — Ubuntu Podcast (@ubuntupodcast) September 10, 2017

Mattias Wernér

Mattias Wernér sent a Hiaku to the @Entroware Apollo competition: Installing Ubuntu. Quick installation creates hope. Network unreachable. — Ubuntu Podcast (@ubuntupodcast) September 10, 2017

Masoud Abkenar

Johan Seyfferdt sent his 20 line Linux origin story to the @Entroware Apollo competition https://t.co/5cc58Z7AJ5 — Ubuntu Podcast (@ubuntupodcast) September 11, 2017

Johan Seyfferdt

Command line junkies can edit video in the terminal thanks to Masoud Abkenar's @Entroware Apollo competition entry https://t.co/3usE5Y6iBa — Ubuntu Podcast (@ubuntupodcast) September 11, 2017

Ovidiu Serban

Send text as tweets using Ovidiu Serbans's entry to the @Entroware Apollo competition entry https://t.co/hdaYYtxK9m — Ubuntu Podcast (@ubuntupodcast) September 11, 2017

Ryan Warnock

Ryan Warnock wrote a 20 line poem for the @Entroware Apollo competition to express how he feels about recent events. pic.twitter.com/whiPa1StqS — Ubuntu Podcast (@ubuntupodcast) September 11, 2017

Dave Hingley

Read the (first installment?) of Ubuntu Guys, scripted in 20 mins by Dave Hingley for the @Entroware Apollo competition pic.twitter.com/odisXDh9yz — Ubuntu Podcast (@ubuntupodcast) September 12, 2017

Ian Phillips

Mmmmmm, beer. Crafted from 20 vector objects by Ian Phillips for the @Entroware Apollo competition. https://t.co/0TMoCc7QF8 — Ubuntu Podcast (@ubuntupodcast) September 12, 2017

Brain Walton

Brian Walton sent a 20 line program for the ZX Spectrum to the @Entroware Apollo competition. Music and pictures! https://t.co/XtaQoCXIEy — Ubuntu Podcast (@ubuntupodcast) September 12, 2017

Martin Tallosy

A PointCloud of Apollo, made from 20 photos, is what Martin Tallosy's submitted to the @Entroware Apollo competition https://t.co/f8hxakexIQ — Ubuntu Podcast (@ubuntupodcast) September 13, 2017

Lucy Walton

Lucy Walton drew a portrait of @popey, @marxjohnson and @m_wimpress with just 20 hard drawn lines for the @Entroware Apollo competition pic.twitter.com/bEfCUJzOv2 — Ubuntu Podcast (@ubuntupodcast) September 13, 2017

