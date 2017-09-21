S10E29 – Adamant Terrible Hammer

This is Le Crossover Ubuntu Mashup Podcast thingy recorded live at UbuCon Europe in Paris, France.
It’s Season Ten Episode Twenty-Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Martin Wimpress, Marius Quabeck, Max Kristen, Rudy and Tiago Carrondo are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We explain what UbuCon Europe is.
We discuss the news:
- All the Ubuntu flavours released 17.10 beta 1 images.
- Snide remarks were made about Ubuntu MATE.
- The snapd roadmap.
- We discuss testing snaps of various browsers, including the mighty Brave.
- Marius gives us his first impressions of the GPD Pocket.
- Martin laments that he may have a defective GPD Pocket.
- Linux browser market share is at 3.37%, Martin suggests there is only one reason why.
- The Purism Librem 5 “phone” has been announced.
- This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.
