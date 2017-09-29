S10E30 – Resolute Huge Aftermath

This week we’ve been F1 simulator racing, learning Golang and moving house. We discuss how far do you need to go if you want to credibly advocate for a technology and go over you your feedback.

It’s Season Ten Episode Thirty of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We discuss what we’ve been upto recently: Martin has been racing Formula 1 simulators. Alan has been playing with Go. Mark has moving, decorating, playing with an endoscope.

We discuss how far do you need to go if you want to credibly advocate for a technology?

We share a Command Line Lurve: dconf reset -f / – Reset your settings for GNOME (and Unity and MATE) to factory defaults.

And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!

