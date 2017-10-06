S10E31 – Plausible Dull Story

This week we’ve been playing Wasteland 2 and switching back to Firefox. We also discuss Amber Rudd (dullard UK home secretary) not needing to understand encryption, Mycroft 2 is vertical, Firefox is going Quantum, Uber being banned in London and a new Linux laptop from Google.
It’s Season Ten Episode Thirty-One of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been upto recently:
- Mark has been playing Wasteland 2.
- Martin has been switching from Chrome to Firefox 56.
- We discuss the news:
- We discuss the community news:
- We mention some events:
- 16th Egahm Raspberry Jam: Sunday, 15 October 2017 from 14:00 to 17:00, Gartner UK HQ, Staines-upon-Thames, United Kingdom.
This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.
Let’s Talk about the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Roadmap
