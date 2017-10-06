S10E31 – Plausible Dull Story

This week we’ve been playing Wasteland 2 and switching back to Firefox. We also discuss Amber Rudd (dullard UK home secretary) not needing to understand encryption, Mycroft 2 is vertical, Firefox is going Quantum, Uber being banned in London and a new Linux laptop from Google.

It’s Season Ten Episode Thirty-One of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

Let’s Talk about the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Roadmap

