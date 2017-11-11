S10E36 – Therapeutic Devilish Birthday

11th November 2017 Samantha 1 Comment

This week we perfect the roast potato, discuss Google Code In, bring you some GUI love and go over your feedback.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

It’s Season Ten Episode Thirty-Six of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

1 Comment » for S10E36 – Therapeutic Devilish Birthday
  1. nadrimajstor says:
    11th November 2017 at 11:34

    Had pass received some sort of independent security audit (like EU-FOSSA did for KeePass https://www.ghacks.net/2016/11/22/keepass-audit-no-critical-security-vulnerabilities-found/ )

