S10E37 – Psychotic Fearless Breakfast

This week we’ve been upgrading from OpenWRT to LEDE and getting wiser, or older. GoPro open source the Cineform codec, Arch Linux drops i686, Intel and AMD collaborate on new Intel product family, 13 AD&D games have been released by GoG and IBM release a new typeface called Plex.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
It’s Season Ten Episode Thirty-Seven of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been upto recently:
- Alan has been doing Upgrading from OpenWRT to LEDE.
- Martin is another year wiser.
- We discuss the news:
- We discuss the community news:
- We mention some events:
- DevRelCon London 2017: December 6th 2017 – London, England.
- This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.
That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.
- Join us in the Ubuntu Podcast Chatter group on Telegram
Leave a Reply