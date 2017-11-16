S10E37 – Psychotic Fearless Breakfast

This week we’ve been upgrading from OpenWRT to LEDE and getting wiser, or older. GoPro open source the Cineform codec, Arch Linux drops i686, Intel and AMD collaborate on new Intel product family, 13 AD&D games have been released by GoG and IBM release a new typeface called Plex.

It’s Season Ten Episode Thirty-Seven of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

