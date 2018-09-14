S11E27 – Twenty-Seven Bones

This week we’ve been moonlighting on other podcasts and started using DuckDuckGo. Trend Micro get booted from the Apple Store, Intel adopts an AMD display standard, a cheesy history of Linux gaming is published, Amazon Echo now Looks at you and we round up the community news.
It’s Season 11 Episode 27 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Alan has been doing Bad Voltage.
- Martin has been moonlighting on TechSNAP and started using DuckDuckGo full-time.
- We discuss the news:
- We discuss the community news:
- Sean Davis: Xubuntu Development Update September 2018
- See Canonical’s Mockups for a Major ‘Software Center’ Revamp
- Ubuntu Security Podcast is a weekly podcast talking about the latest developments and updates from the Ubuntu Security team
- Mir News: 7th September 2018
