S11E28 – Twenty-Eight and a Half Wishes

20th September 2018 Samantha No Comments

This week we’ve been playing Two Point Hospital and experimenting with ChromiumOS. We bring you some command line love and go over all your feedback.

It’s Season 11 Episode 28 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

snap install emu2
emu2 QB45.EXE

