S11E28 – Twenty-Eight and a Half Wishes

This week we’ve been playing Two Point Hospital and experimenting with ChromiumOS. We bring you some command line love and go over all your feedback.

It’s Season 11 Episode 28 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

snap install emu2 emu2 QB45.EXE

And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it! Vartroy ISPF-like editor CPUfreq GNOME extension

Image credit: Glenn Hansen

