S11E31 – Thirty-One Dates in Thirty-One Days

12th October 2018 Samantha 1 Comment

This week Ubuntu Podcast debuts on Spotify and re-embraces Mastodon. We’ve been unboxing the GPD Pocket 2 and building a Clockwork Pi. We discuss Plex releasing as a Snap, Microsoft joining the OIN, Minecraft open-sourcing some libraries, Google axing Google+, Etcher (allegedly) not honouring privacy settings, plus we also round up community news and events.

It’s Season 11 Episode 31 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

  1. Torin says:
    12th October 2018 at 18:53

    Delighted to hear some news about progress of MATE with Wayland.

