S12E01 – Bombjack

We’ve been playing with PCI Express to SATA SSD adapters and we discuss UBPorts becoming a foundation, Ubuntu 14.04 entering ESM, Ubuntu 19.04 beta, Ubuntu MATE 18.04 for the Raspberry Pi and GPD Pockets. Plus we round up some community events and news headlines.
It’s Season 12 Episode 01 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Martin has been experimenting with the Sedna PCI Express (PCIe) Dual 2.5 Inch SATA III SSD Adapter.
- We discuss the community news:
- We mention some events:
- Linux Fest North West: April 26 – 28, 2019 Bellingham Technical College, WA, USA.
- 6th UK Open source awards – June 12, 2019 Edinburgh, Scotland
- FOSSTalk Live – June 8th, 2019 London – The Harrison Pub
- We discuss the news:
- Image taken from the Bombjack arcade machine manufactured in 1984 by Tehkan.
