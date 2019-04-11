S12E01 – Bombjack

11th April 2019 Samantha No Comments

We’ve been playing with PCI Express to SATA SSD adapters and we discuss UBPorts becoming a foundation, Ubuntu 14.04 entering ESM, Ubuntu 19.04 beta, Ubuntu MATE 18.04 for the Raspberry Pi and GPD Pockets. Plus we round up some community events and news headlines.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

It’s Season 12 Episode 01 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

That’s all for this week! You can listen to the Ubuntu Podcast back catalogue on YouTube. If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Toot us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our sub-Reddit.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.