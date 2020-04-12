S13E03 – Spilling salt

This week we’ve been auditing Thinkpads and making beta releases of Ubuntu. We round up some of what’s new in the Ubuntu flavours Focal Fossa beta releases and discuss stories from the tech world.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
It’s Season 13 Episode 03 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Martin as been working on Beta release of Ubuntu; both the orange and green versions.
- Alan has been auditing his ThinkPads.
- We discuss the community news:
- Release notes for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa)
- Lubuntu 20.04 LTS Beta Released!
- Kubuntu Focal Fossa (20.04 LTS) Beta Released
- Ubuntu Budgie 20.04LTS Release Notes
- Ubuntu Kylin 20.04 LTS Beta Released!
- Ubuntu MATE 20.04 Release Notes
- Ubuntu Studio 20.04 LTS Beta (Focal Fossa) Released
- Xubuntu 20.04 Release Notes
- Ubuntu Testing Week
- We mention some events:
- GUADEC 2020: 22 to 28 of July 2020
- GUADEC 2020 – the GNOME Developer Conference will now be a virtual online event.
- Akademy 2020: Some time in August/September 2020.
- Akademy – the KDE conference, will also be online some time around August/September
- GUADEC 2020: 22 to 28 of July 2020
- We discuss the news:
- Image credit: Emmy Smith
That’s all for this week! You can listen to the Ubuntu Podcast back catalogue on YouTube. If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Toot us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our sub-Reddit.
- Join us in the Ubuntu Podcast Telegram group.
That’s some mouthwatering photo. I’d love some chips with salt & vinegar right now. 🙂