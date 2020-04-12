S13E03 – Spilling salt

12th April 2020 Samantha 1 Comment

This week we’ve been auditing Thinkpads and making beta releases of Ubuntu. We round up some of what’s new in the Ubuntu flavours Focal Fossa beta releases and discuss stories from the tech world.

It’s Season 13 Episode 03 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

  1. Torin Doyle says:
    12th April 2020 at 12:26

    That’s some mouthwatering photo. I’d love some chips with salt & vinegar right now. 🙂

