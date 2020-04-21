S13E04 – Indoor umbrellas

This week we’ve been playing virtual board games. We discuss the new generation of Linux phones, bring you some command line love and go over all your wonderful feedback.
It’s Season 13 Episode 04 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Mark has been playing board games.
- We discuss the new generation of Linux phones.
- We share a Command Line Lurve:
systemctl --user restart pulseaudio– Restart PulseAudio, the right way.
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
- Image credit: Jordan McDonald
