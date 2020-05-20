S13E08 – Black cats

This week we’ve been live streaming on YouTube. We discuss upgrading home networks and optimising power line adapters, WiFi and broadband connections. A bumper crop of network-related command line love and all your wonderful feedback.
It’s Season 13 Episode 08 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Martin has been live streaming on YouTube.
- We discuss upgrading and optimising home broadband, WiFi and power line adapters.
- TP-Link Archer AX6000 Next-Gen WiFi 6 Gigabit Dual Band Wireless Cable Router
- TP-Link TL-PA9020PKIT 2-Port Gigabit Powerline Starter Kit
- External Wifi Antenna 2.4G/5.8G 6dBi with RP-SMA Adapter Extension Cable
- WiFi Analyzer; optimize your WiFi network by examining surrounding WiFi networks, measuring their signal strength as well as identifying crowded channels.
iperf3; a tool for active measurements of the maximum achievable bandwidth on IP networks.
wavemon; an ncurses-based monitoring application for wireless network devices.
tracepath; traces path to a network host discovering MTU along this path.
nmtui; Text User Interface for controlling NetworkManager.
- We share another command Line Lurve:
sudo ss -tlp
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
