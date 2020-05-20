S13E08 – Black cats

This week we’ve been live streaming on YouTube. We discuss upgrading home networks and optimising power line adapters, WiFi and broadband connections. A bumper crop of network-related command line love and all your wonderful feedback.

It’s Season 13 Episode 08 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

sudo ss -tlp

And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it! Including a program to automatically set fan speed on most Thinkpad laptops.

Image credit: Antonino Visalli

