S13E08.5 – When a broken clock chimes

We announce the Ubuntu Podcast crowd-funder on Patreon and why, after 13 years, we are seeking your support.
It’s Season 13 Episode 8.5 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this mini-show:
- We discuss the Ubuntu Podcast crowd funder we’ve setup on Patreon.
- Image credit: Kjartan Einarsson
