S13E10 – Hospital on Wednesdays

This week we have been teaching our children to build a PC. We discuss where in the world people talk about Ubuntu, bring you some command line love and go over a bumper crop of your wonderful feedback!

It’s Season 13 Episode 10 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We discuss what we’ve been up to recently: Alan has been teaching his son how to build a PC.

We discuss where people talk about Ubuntu.

We share a command line lurve: cod – COmpletion Daemon



source <(cod init $ bash) grep --help

