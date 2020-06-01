S13E10 – Hospital on Wednesdays

This week we have been teaching our children to build a PC. We discuss where in the world people talk about Ubuntu, bring you some command line love and go over a bumper crop of your wonderful feedback!

It’s Season 13 Episode 10 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

  • We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
    • Alan has been teaching his son how to build a PC.
  • We discuss where people talk about Ubuntu.
  • We share a command line lurve: 
source <(cod init $ bash)
grep --help

  1. Torin Doyle says:
    1st June 2020 at 15:45

    I have fond memories of ubuntuforums.org being my go-to place when I started with GNU/Linux in 2008 – with Ubuntu 7.10 Gutsy Gibbon. The forum setup is excellent. 🙂
    I’ve never taken to Ask Ubuntu.

