S13E12 – Red sky in the morning

This week we’ve been shaving our face and finding new monitors in unexpected places. We discuss if Ubuntu should become a rolling release, bring you a GUI love and go over all your wonderful feedback.

It’s Season 13 Episode 12 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson, Martin Wimpress and Joe Ressington are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We discuss what we’ve been up to recently: Martin has new male grooming products. Mark has a new monitor.

We discuss if Ubuntu should be a rolling release.

We share a GUI Lurve: antimicro – Map keyboard buttons and mouse controls to a gamepad to playing games with no gamepad support. antimicrox – Continuation of antimicro.



sudo apt install antimicro

