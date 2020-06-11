S13E12 – Red sky in the morning

This week we’ve been shaving our face and finding new monitors in unexpected places. We discuss if Ubuntu should become a rolling release, bring you a GUI love and go over all your wonderful feedback.
It’s Season 13 Episode 12 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson, Martin Wimpress and Joe Ressington are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Martin has new male grooming products.
- Mark has a new monitor.
- We discuss if Ubuntu should be a rolling release.
- We share a GUI Lurve:
sudo apt install antimicro
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
That's all for this week! If there's a topic you'd like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected]
