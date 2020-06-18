S13E13 – Killing an albatross

This week we’ve become Sudoku masters and made Ubuntu MATE images for the Raspberry Pi. We discuss Pine64 announcing the PineTab, plus launching a new OS for PinePhone, the Ubuntu Appliance Portfolio announcement, what Ubuntu Certified device are, more GNOME performance improvements, and 20.04.1 being delayed. We also round up our picks from the tech news.

It’s Season 13 Episode 13 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson, Martin Wimpress and Stuart Langridge are connected and speaking to your brain.

