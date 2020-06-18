S13E13 – Killing an albatross

This week we’ve become Sudoku masters and made Ubuntu MATE images for the Raspberry Pi. We discuss Pine64 announcing the PineTab, plus launching a new OS for PinePhone, the Ubuntu Appliance Portfolio announcement, what Ubuntu Certified device are, more GNOME performance improvements, and 20.04.1 being delayed. We also round up our picks from the tech news.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
It’s Season 13 Episode 13 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson, Martin Wimpress and Stuart Langridge are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Martin has been making images of Ubuntu MATE 20.04 LTS for the Raspberry Pi.
- Stuart has been watching Cracking the Cryptic.
- We discuss the community news:
- Pine64 announces the PineTab
- Pine64 also launches new PinePhone community edition with PostmarketOS
- Canonical has launched the Ubuntu Appliance Portfolio
- People and processes behind “Ubuntu certified” devices
- New Patches Aim To Improve Smoothness & Latency Of NVIDIA On GNOME
- Ubuntu LTS point releases are delayed
- We mention some events:
- GNOME Community Challenge
- “Our goal is to encourage individuals or teams to submit stimulating ideas that will connect the next generation of coders to the FOSS community and keep them involved for years to come.”
- Win over $20,000
- Submit your idea by 1st July
- We discuss the news:
- Image credit: Nareeta Martin
- We are running a crowd funder to cover our audio production costs on Patreon.
- You can listen to the Ubuntu Podcast back catalogue on YouTube.
That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Toot us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our sub-Reddit.
- Join us in the Ubuntu Podcast Telegram group.
Leave a Reply