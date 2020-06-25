S13E14 – Ace of spades

This week we’ve been playing Command & Conquer. We discuss your recent feedback about snaps and Ubuntu rolling release. Then we bring you some command line love and go over the rest of your wonderful feedback.

It’s Season 13 Episode 14 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson, Martin Wimpress and Stuart Langridge are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

  • We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
  • We discuss all your feedback about snaps and rolling releases.
  • We share a Command Line Lurve: 
sudo apt install python3-proselint
proselint text.md

