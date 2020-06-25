S13E14 – Ace of spades

This week we’ve been playing Command & Conquer. We discuss your recent feedback about snaps and Ubuntu rolling release. Then we bring you some command line love and go over the rest of your wonderful feedback.
It’s Season 13 Episode 14 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson, Martin Wimpress and Stuart Langridge are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Mark has been playing Command and Conquer.
- We discuss all your feedback about snaps and rolling releases.
- We share a Command Line Lurve:
proselint– Linter for prose
-
sudo apt install python3-proselint
proselint text.md
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
- Image credit: Esteban Lopez
- We are running a crowd funder to cover our audio production costs on Patreon.
- You can listen to the Ubuntu Podcast back catalogue on YouTube.
That's all for this week!
- Join us in the Ubuntu Podcast Telegram group.
