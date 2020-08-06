S13E20 – Bananas on board

This week we’ve been building Monster Joysticks and playing Red Alert. We discuss the proliforation of Ubuntu Remixes, bring you some GUI love and go over all your wonderful feedback.
It’s Season 13 Episode 20 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Martin has been building Monster Joysticks
- Mark has been playing Red Alert.
- We discuss the proliforation of Ubuntu Remixes.
- We share a GUI Lurve:
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
- Image credit: Kameron Kincade
