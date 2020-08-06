S13E20 – Bananas on board

6th August 2020 Samantha 2 Comments

This week we’ve been building Monster Joysticks and playing Red Alert. We discuss the proliforation of Ubuntu Remixes, bring you some GUI love and go over all your wonderful feedback.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

It’s Season 13 Episode 20 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Toot us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our sub-Reddit.

2 Comments » for S13E20 – Bananas on board
  1. Torin Doyle says:
    8th August 2020 at 17:22

    Is the ScreenRuler program for Ubuntu only?

    Reply
  2. Torin Doyle says:
    8th August 2020 at 17:25

    I’ve never taken to Cinnamon, DDE, nor Unity.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.